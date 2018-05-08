A Circular Midcentury Gem in Florida Hits the Market at $1M

A prime example of a midcentury regional modernist style, the iconic Hilton Leech Studio was originally designed in 1960 by Jack West and Elizabeth Boylston Waters for artists Hilton and Dorothy Leech to serve as their residence and a teaching studio. The 2,714-square-foot property—also known as the Round House—has since undergone careful updates by local architect Tatiana White, and is now on the market for $1,000,000.