View Photos
A Circular Midcentury Gem in Florida Hits the Market at $1M
Add to
Like
Share
Sited on a private compound that features three lots, beautiful gardens, and a heated pool, this updated midcentury is now up for grabs.
A prime example of a midcentury regional modernist style, the iconic Hilton Leech Studio was originally designed in 1960 by Jack West and Elizabeth Boylston Waters for artists Hilton and Dorothy Leech to serve as their residence and a teaching studio. The 2,714-square-foot property—also known as the Round House—has since undergone careful updates by local architect Tatiana White, and is now on the market for $1,000,000.
Shop the Look
4433 Riverwood Avenue is now being listed for $1,000,000 by Martie Liebermann of Modern Sarasota. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample