A Circular Midcentury Gem in Florida Hits the Market at $1M
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Sited on a private compound that features three lots, beautiful gardens, and a heated pool, this updated midcentury is now up for grabs.

A prime example of a midcentury regional modernist style, the iconic Hilton Leech Studio was originally designed in 1960 by Jack West and Elizabeth Boylston Waters for artists Hilton and Dorothy Leech to serve as their residence and a teaching studio. The 2,714-square-foot property—also known as the Round House—has since undergone careful updates by local architect Tatiana White, and is now on the market for $1,000,000.

Clerestory windows line the perimeter of the soaring light-filled home. 

The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level. 

A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun. 

The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan. 

A look at the sitting room on the second level with a separate niche for an office. 

Here is the same space from an alternate view. 

A distinct cylindrical volume encloses a bathroom that echoes the design of the home. 

The curved corridor.

The master suite features an ensuite bathroom.

The home has two bedrooms and three baths. Here is the master bedroom from another view, looking into the ensuite bathroom. 

A peek at the master bath. 

A heated pool is on the second lot and is surrounded by lush tropical greenery. 

The home appears to glow from within at night. 

4433 Riverwood Avenue is now being listed for $1,000,000 by Martie Liebermann of Modern Sarasota. See the full listing here.  

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

