Home Tour: A Petite Prefab With Stunning Views of the Texas Landscape
By Zachary Edelson –
This 600-square-foot retreat, designed for an Austin couple, is located deep within a 30,000-acre ranch in West Texas.
The couple had seen Alchemy Architects’ other projects and were attracted to the simplicity of the firm's modular approach. Alchemy's weeHouse prototype consists of a basic rectangular unit that is assembled and customized off-site, shipped to a pre-prepared foundation, and installed into place. The house is tucked into a hillside and uses extensive floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor patio areas to immerse its residents into the landscape.
