A Pencil for Your Thoughts

That limitless potential, however, is only realized when you’re able to translate your thoughts to the paper. If an apple pie without some cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze, then a journal without a writing utensil is like no smooch at all.







This clever notebook design from Chikabird/randL ensures that when a flash of brilliance strikes, you’ve got the tools to take it down for posterity; the cotton-printed fabric cover features a handy slot for a pencil (or pen).







100% handmade, the notebooks are offered in your choice of 24 color combinations of canvas and elastic band closures, and fit a pocket, large, or extra large Moleskine cahier. When you’ve gone cover to cover, just order a refill and start jotting again.



