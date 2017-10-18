A Peek Inside a New Beautiful Co-Working Space For Creatives in Brooklyn

Located in Williamsburg, at the epicenter of Brooklyn’s creative hub, The New Work Project is a design-led, private workspace for individuals and businesses in the creative industries—supporting freelancers, "solopreneurs," and teams from various creative genres. Members are able to work from lounge areas, assigned gallery desks, or private studios, and have access to high workstations, breakout areas, and conference rooms.

The 3,250-square-foot space is the latest venture from James Davison and Fanny Abbes, former bankers and a husband-and-wife team who also happen to helm The New Design Project, the design studio responsible for the elegant black-and-white interiors. Architectural services were provided by JAM Architecture.