A Peek Inside a New Beautiful Co-Working Space For Creatives in Brooklyn
Located in Williamsburg, at the epicenter of Brooklyn’s creative hub, The New Work Project is a design-led, private workspace for individuals and businesses in the creative industries—supporting freelancers, "solopreneurs," and teams from various creative genres. Members are able to work from lounge areas, assigned gallery desks, or private studios, and have access to high workstations, breakout areas, and conference rooms.
The 3,250-square-foot space is the latest venture from James Davison and Fanny Abbes, former bankers and a husband-and-wife team who also happen to helm The New Design Project, the design studio responsible for the elegant black-and-white interiors. Architectural services were provided by JAM Architecture.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"Brooklyn is now recognized by the world over as a thriving hub of creativity and entrepreneurship, and we’re delighted to be opening our first location not only in the heart of Williamsburg, but also in one of its most iconic buildings," explains Davison.
The monochromatic interiors pair timeless midcentury pieces with bespoke custom-made furniture, accenting the space with black and brass lighting.
Collaborations with Brooklyn designers are showcased throughout the workspace. J.M. Szymanski collaborated with the team to create custom coffee tables, while local textile firm Eskayel created the custom murals for the conference rooms.
Davison continues, "The New Work Project is an intimate, one-of-a-kind, design-led workspace for individually-minded creators and innovators." And as more and more companies are relying heavily on freelancers, beautiful co-working spaces like The New Work Project will continue to be in demand.
Project Credits:
-Architect of record: JAM Architecture
-Builder/contractor: GCNY Builders Inc.
-Interior design: The New Design Project