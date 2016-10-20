A Nest-Like Addition, Shape-Shifting Spaces, and More Make This Week's 10 Best Houses

Via Contemporist, photo by Amit Geron

Alternating stone and wood walls wrap around this home by Pitsou Kedem Architects in Savyon, Israel. Double-height ceilings and expansive windows brighten up the interior while trees weave throughout the residence.



2. Into the Woods

Via Architizer, photo by Mikael Olsson

Located on a slim plot of land outside of Stockholm, the Six Walls House by Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor looks like a modern fairy tale. The exposed concrete and glass structure is organized around a promenade that leads out to the waterfront. As the name reveals, the entire volume is divided six ways to create the rooms.

3. A Nest-Like Addition in France

Via Iinhabitat, photo by D’Houndt + Bajart architects, Rogeaux and J. Lano



Red wooden slates imitate a bird's nest in an addition for a family in Lille, France. D'Houndt + Bajart architects placed the new structure directly on top of the existing brick house. The empty spaces between the slates filters natural light and improves the home's insulation. The aviary theme is complete with bird-patterned wallpaper.

4. This Concrete Home Is One With Nature

Via ArchDaily, photo by © Gabriel Castro



This sculptural house by Vazio S/A office in Brazil, pushes formal boundaries while addressing the landscape. A rooftop pool directed the material choices to exhibit the concrete and leave the pool completely revealed to enjoy the views. A eucalyptus screen adds a light touch to contrast with the heavy structure.

5. A Modern Makeover for a 1920s Cottage

Via Apartment Therapy, photo by Emily Billings



This Martha's Vineyard home got a much-needed update as a food writer and a designer prepared for their second child. The kitchen in this renovation stands out as a versatile room for the whole family. The main island is on wheels and is constructed from leftover materials. The room doesn't just host meals, but acts as a studio for the parents and children to do their own art projects.

6. Deceptively Contemporary

Via designboom, photo by Ståle Eriksen

Hidden behind an Edwardian home in a London neighborhood, this extension by Erbar Mattes is a new garden room built from sand-colored brick and oak. The reconfigured space centers the house for multifunctional purposes and moveable windows open towards the backyard.

7. Colorful Yet Minimal

Via Coveteur, photo by Cibelle Levi



Jewelry designer Kathryn Bentley's Los Angeles home in Echo Park balances color, textures, and a whole lot of hobbies. When the designer is not working on a collection, you can find her doing ceramics or painting. Even the pink limestone table in the living room is by Bentley. 8. Unknown and Midcentury?

Via Curbed, photo by Zillow

This mysterious home in Illinois appeared on Curbed earlier this week when the website noticed it hit all the modern notes and is quite the deal. The 2,115-square-foot home is on the market for $179,000.



9. Private Up Front, Party in the Back

Via Design Milk, photo by Anthony Basheer



This New Zealand home by MRTN Architects may appear discrete with a cedar facade, but multiple rooms facing the backyard open up to enjoy the outdoors. Sliding glass doors in the combined living room and dining area reveal the flat landscape and garden.

10. Mom's Sliding Shed