A Monochromatic Renovation for a 19th-Century Montreal Home

After plans to completely redesign the edifice and interior of this this late-19th-century building were thwarted by city preservation regulations, architect Maxime Moreau was forced to come up with a creative solution. Instead of sacrificing the facade as his clients had requested, Moreau rebuilt the original 1890s wood siding, molding, cornices, and window frames, but proposed painting the entire exterior black. The bold, monochromatic hue served as a nod to avant-garde architecture and satisfied his clients’ wish for an adventurous, contemporary home.