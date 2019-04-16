A Modern Prefab Addition to a Mid-Century California Classic
"She was a nice, conservative lady who wanted a new house." That’s how 86-year-old San Francisco architect George Homsey—an assistant in famed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick’s office in the early 1950s—remembers Louise Hewlett Nixon. But that description of Nixon barely flicks at the whole story behind the redwood-shingled marvel Esherick would design for her at the crest of the Berkeley Hills.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.