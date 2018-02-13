Drift Off in a Prefab Cabin at This Floating Hotel in France
Designed by the Paris-based Atelier LAVIT, Cabanes des Grands Cépages is an eco-hotel made up of a series of prefabricated, rectangular and round cabins that float on a lake in southeastern France. Situated on a fishing reserve near the city of Avignon, the hotel is made of up 10 suites.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Floating on the water like rafts, each cabin is clad with vertical wooden screens to ensure the guests' sense of privacy and protect them from the sun and wind—mimicking the surrounding water reeds and camouflaging the structures into the existing landscape.
In order to simplify the construction process in this remote site, the project was largely prefabricated in a workshop in the Pyrenees. The components were numbered, dismantled, and rebuilt on-site over the course of three months. Prefabrication reduced the production and labor costs, while impacting the local landscape as little as possible.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Atelier LAVIT, Marco Lavit
Interior Design: Atelier LAVIT
Structures: Nid Perche
General Contractor: Nid Perche