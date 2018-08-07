See the Best Homes of 2021!
See the Best Homes of 2021!
A Midcentury Gem in Utah Is Listed For $550KView 12 Photos

A Midcentury Gem in Utah Is Listed For $550K

Nestled in the mountains of Ogden, Utah, this impeccably renovated midcentury home is on the market.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Surrounded by almost an acre of private, wooded property that overlooks the Great Salt Lake, and only 20 minutes away from world-class skiing, this five-bedroom home built in 1970 features high-vaulted, wood-beam ceilings, a full-height fireplace, and ample glazing providing bright and airy interiors with a retro vibe. 

The authentic midcentury aesthetic is no surprise, as the 4,312-square-foot, multi-level home is the current residence of the owner of Tomorrow’s House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture store. Looking to enjoy the mountain lifestyle? This gorgeous home is on the market for $550,000

The home is surrounded by an acre of woods and overlooks the Great Salt Lake, which provides stunning sunset views.

The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates. 

The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop. 

High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing. 

The 4,312-square-foot home is spread over multiple levels. 

The master suite. 

An arched doorway leads to an ensuite master bath. 

The master bath has a fireplace to keep things cozy. 

A child's room. 

The downstairs features a mini-kitchen.

A wood-paneled guest room.

4066 Ross Drive is now being listed for $550,000 by Corigan Kushma of City Home Collective. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Real EstateMidcentury Homes
Save

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.