A Midcentury Gem in Utah Is Listed For $550K
Surrounded by almost an acre of private, wooded property that overlooks the Great Salt Lake, and only 20 minutes away from world-class skiing, this five-bedroom home built in 1970 features high-vaulted, wood-beam ceilings, a full-height fireplace, and ample glazing providing bright and airy interiors with a retro vibe.
The authentic midcentury aesthetic is no surprise, as the 4,312-square-foot, multi-level home is the current residence of the owner of Tomorrow’s House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture store. Looking to enjoy the mountain lifestyle? This gorgeous home is on the market for $550,000.
4066 Ross Drive is now being listed for $550,000 by Corigan Kushma of City Home Collective. See the full listing here.
