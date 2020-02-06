A Revamped Midcentury Wrapped in Glass and Timber Is Listed For $1.25M

Inspired by Philip Johnson's Glass House , this East Hampton getaway has a strong sense of the past. Originally built in the early 1960s, the property has recently received a stunning makeover and features an abundance of modern amenities. Now, the home is being listed for $1,250,000 . Scroll ahead for a fascinating look inside.

Inspired by Philip Johnson's Glass House, the home was developed in a collaboration between Swedish architect Iver Lofving—an architect at the Philip Johnson Architecture Studio who worked on the iconic Seagram Building—and Athos Zacharias, a moderin abstract painter who was working at the time as a studio assistant to Jackson Pollock and later to Elaine de Kooning.

Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.

Here is a look at one of the bedrooms.

Luxury finishes in the bathroom include heated floors, Flos lights, Moen fixtures, and graphic tiles from Anne Saks.

Outdoor living is enhanced by a professionally landscaped yard on just over half an acre of land. This space also includes an Gunite pool, a mahogany deck patio, and an outdoor dining area.

