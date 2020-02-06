A Revamped Midcentury Wrapped in Glass and Timber Is Listed For $1.25M
Completely renovated with modern amenities, a 1960s midcentury in East Hampton hits the market.
Inspired by Philip Johnson's Glass House, this East Hampton getaway has a strong sense of the past. Originally built in the early 1960s, the property has recently received a stunning makeover and features an abundance of modern amenities. Now, the home is being listed for $1,250,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating look inside.
The home is being listed by Yorgos Tsibiridis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. You can see the full listing here.
