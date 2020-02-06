A Revamped Midcentury Wrapped in Glass and Timber Is Listed For $1.25M
A Revamped Midcentury Wrapped in Glass and Timber Is Listed For $1.25M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Completely renovated with modern amenities, a 1960s midcentury in East Hampton hits the market.

Inspired by Philip Johnson's Glass House, this East Hampton getaway has a strong sense of the past. Originally built in the early 1960s, the property has recently received a stunning makeover and features an abundance of modern amenities. Now, the home is being listed for $1,250,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating look inside.

Inspired by Philip Johnson's Glass House, the home was developed in a collaboration between Swedish architect Iver Lofving—an architect at the Philip Johnson Architecture Studio who worked on the iconic Seagram Building—and Athos Zacharias, a moderin abstract painter who was working at the time as a studio assistant to Jackson Pollock and later to Elaine de Kooning.

Wraparound windows and sliding glass doors lead to the mahogany deck, giving the home a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living. 

The two-bedroom, two-bath property features an open living space with nine-foot ceilings.

The 1,000-square-foot dwelling has a petite yet highly efficient kitchen.

Here is a look at one of the bedrooms. 

Luxury finishes in the bathroom include heated floors, Flos lights, Moen fixtures, and graphic tiles from Anne Saks. 

The second bathroom. 

Outdoor living is enhanced by a professionally landscaped yard on just over half an acre of land. This space also includes an Gunite pool, a mahogany deck patio, and an outdoor dining area. 

The home is being listed by Yorgos Tsibiridis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. You can see the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

