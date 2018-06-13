Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Melbourne Home Gains a Gorgeous Glass-Fronted Addition
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A glass-fronted addition aims to re-engage a small-scale Melbourne home with its exuberant garden.

When Melbourne-based Taylor Knights was tapped by clients—a creative couple with a teenager—looking to add a flexible space to their existing bungalow in the suburb of Brunswick West, the team of architects crafted a handful of solutions to meet the family's evolving needs.

For starters, the team decided to repurpose the property's generous ivy-lined side access, creating a lush and unassuming new entry point at the center of the home. Existing rooms were converted to accommodate the family's private space, with the addition—accessed via the new entrance— now serving as the social heart of the home. Scroll ahead for a closer peek.

The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility, while also establishing a connection between the new living spaces and lush garden. 

The team created a new entrance for the home, which leads directly into the new addition. 

The strategy behind the revamp was to arrange the spaces around three sculptural masonry walls, which would create cozy nooks while also revealing the open plan of the addition.

Thanks to large, expansive windows, the addition lets in an abundance of natural light. 

Through careful consideration, the architects have designed an open-plan layout that also featured options for privacy and seclusion.

Since the clients requested that the extension be designed to accommodate their diverse collection of artwork and literature, it's no surprise the family's favorite Kandinsky (shown above) served as inspiration for the tonalities and the material palette of the interiors.

Because sustainability was also a big priority, energy-efficient glazing and sustainable timber selections have been used throughout the project.  

The unique floor treatment includes a two-pour concrete-slab method, which allows for insulation to be placed between the slabs, making the space highly thermal efficient. 

The addition now forms a comfortable and fully functional social heart for the home. 

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Taylor Knights

Builder/General Contractor: Gareth Cannon/ GC &F Constructions

Structural Engineer: R. Bliem & Associates

Interior Design: Taylor Knights

Cabinetry Design/Installation: Marant Industries

