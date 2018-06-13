A Melbourne Home Gains a Gorgeous Glass-Fronted Addition
When Melbourne-based Taylor Knights was tapped by clients—a creative couple with a teenager—looking to add a flexible space to their existing bungalow in the suburb of Brunswick West, the team of architects crafted a handful of solutions to meet the family's evolving needs.
For starters, the team decided to repurpose the property's generous ivy-lined side access, creating a lush and unassuming new entry point at the center of the home. Existing rooms were converted to accommodate the family's private space, with the addition—accessed via the new entrance— now serving as the social heart of the home. Scroll ahead for a closer peek.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Taylor Knights
Builder/General Contractor: Gareth Cannon/ GC &F Constructions
Structural Engineer: R. Bliem & Associates
Interior Design: Taylor Knights
Cabinetry Design/Installation: Marant Industries
