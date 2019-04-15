A Meadow With Amenities

As Mitcie Hanson and her wife make their way from Los Altos, California, to their weekend retreat in Carmel’s Santa Lucia Preserve on a chilly Friday afternoon in late fall, Mitcie pulls out her iPhone to prepare the house. With a few taps on the Savant Pro app, the radiant heat is switched on, external blinds are opened, and selected lights are illuminated. And because the Jacuzzi has been heating up during the two-hour drive, the travelers will be able to head straight into the restorative waters upon arrival. Come Sunday, a few commands and a touch of Lutron’s Away button (on the phone or on the keypad by the door) shut down the house until the next visit.