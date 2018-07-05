A Marcel Breuer-Designed Midcentury Is Listed For $1.9M
The Robinson House was designed by Bauhaus-educated architect and furniture designer Marcel Breuer for Preston and Helen Robinson in 1948.
This midcentury gem features all of the classic elements that the architect is well-known for—a binuclear floor plan, sculptural butterfly roof, the brilliant use of stone, glass, wood, and steel, and a natural indoor/outdoor flow. Now, this modernist estate is on the market for $1,900,000.
Privately set on 42.5 acres of land in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in Williamstown, Massachusetts, this architecturally significant home interacts beautifully with its bucolic surroundings.
The property also includes a separate 900-square-foot guest house, a gorgeous swimming pool, frontage on the Hoosic River, as well as private access to Hopkins Forest conservation land. Scroll ahead for a look inside.
236 Bulkley St is currently being listed for $1,900,000 with The Shire Group of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. See the full listing here.
