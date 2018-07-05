A Marcel Breuer-Designed Midcentury Is Listed For $1.9M
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by legendary architect Marcel Breuer, this stunning home in the Berkshires also includes a 900-square-foot guest house.

The Robinson House was designed by Bauhaus-educated architect and furniture designer Marcel Breuer for Preston and Helen Robinson in 1948. 

This midcentury gem features all of the classic elements that the architect is well-known for—a binuclear floor plan, sculptural butterfly roof, the brilliant use of stone, glass, wood, and steel, and a natural indoor/outdoor flow. Now, this modernist estate is on the market for $1,900,000

The binuclear residence has two wings—each with a different shape—and are connected by an entrance hall. 

Privately set on 42.5 acres of land in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in Williamstown, Massachusetts, this architecturally significant home interacts beautifully with its bucolic surroundings.

The property also includes a separate 900-square-foot guest house, a gorgeous swimming pool, frontage on the Hoosic River, as well as private access to Hopkins Forest conservation land. Scroll ahead for a look inside.  

Given the two wings, the home also has two distinctive volumes—a rectangular volume which contains the bedrooms and garage, and a square volume which houses the public spaces. 

A dramatic triangular wooden truss extends the butterfly roof beyond the glass wall of the living room, also shading the stone-paved terrace. A low stone wall expands from the house into the surrounding landscape.

The original stone fireplace still serves as the focal point in the living room. 

The dining area is surrounded by expansive glazing, with a stone wall that extends from the interiors straight outside the home.

The original midcentury kitchen will lend itself well to modern updates.

A hallway connects the public and private areas of the home. 

The master bedroom has its own separate den/sitting area.

A built-in desk with a Breuer-designed chair sits in a corner of the den.

The master bedroom has wood paneling and built-in shelving.

The master bedroom also overlooks the pool and the surrounding natural landscape.

A charming 900-square-foot guest house sits on the property. 

The interiors of the guest house. 

The loft area features a bedroom. 

The home's Williamstown location is convenient to take full advantage of all the cultural and recreational amenities of the region.

236 Bulkley St is currently being listed for $1,900,000 with The Shire Group of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. See the full listing here

