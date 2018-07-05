A Marcel Breuer-Designed Midcentury Is Listed For $1.9M

The Robinson House was designed by Bauhaus-educated architect and furniture designer Marcel Breuer for Preston and Helen Robinson in 1948.

This midcentury gem features all of the classic elements that the architect is well-known for—a binuclear floor plan, sculptural butterfly roof, the brilliant use of stone, glass, wood, and steel, and a natural indoor/outdoor flow. Now, this modernist estate is on the market for $1,900,000.