A Love Letter to Architectural Follies

This essay is part of a collection of love letters celebrating personal design obsessions.

Some sentences sound too trite to be true, but this one is truthful, I swear: My favorite place is like no other place on earth. The Forbidden Corner in North Yorkshire, England, bills itself as "the strangest place in the world," a promise the offbeat family attraction lives up to as soon as you enter via a giant stone monkey mouth. Built in the 1980s by British millionaire Colin Armstrong, the Forbidden Corner is a folly garden, filled with carved trees, eerie sculptures, "urinating" fountain statues, and elaborate towers with eyes. To top it all off, there’s an underground labyrinth with a revolving floor.

During my childhood near the beautiful but often dull and gray Yorkshire Dales area, visits to the Forbidden Corner offered an exciting escape from the ordinary. I remember the terrifying thrill of walking down one of the site’s many stone tunnels only to find it shrinking with every footstep; at the end I was greeted by a tiny arch that I—and the adults around me—had to try and squeeze through. The Forbidden Corner taught me that things aren’t always as they seem. The park also ignited my lifelong love of follies—structures usually built for no reason other than sheer pleasure.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, follies were popular landscape design features at French and English gardens and estates—particularly those owned by wealthy eccentrics or those with "sir" in front of their names. (Often, there was overlap.) These decorative edifices built across Europe, and eventually in the U.S., were intended to stand purposeless and proud, evoking fake medieval castles, artificial Roman ruins, and fanciful druid’s temples (the latter of which is a quick trip from the Forbidden Corner, and which I didn’t mind getting carsick on winding country roads when I visited for the first time as an adult). In English, the word "folly" itself denotes foolishness and impracticality; in French, "folie" refers to madness. In the past, follies were an aesthetic extravagance. Today, though, I see them as an architectural antidote to the ruthless optimization-driven, increasingly bland aesthetic of the modern world.