A Look at Frank Lloyd Wright's Little-Known Prefabs
A Look at Frank Lloyd Wright's Little-Known Prefabs

By Patrick Sisson
From early modular construction to a portfolio of homes based in the Midwest, we take a look at the prefab residences designed by America's most famous architect.

If you were plotting a Frank Lloyd Wright tour of American architecture, the 2700 block of West Burnham Street in Milwaukee might not make your itinerary. But on this quiet street, you can find evidence of the architect’s career-long obsession with creating affordable, sometimes prefabricated, housing for the masses.

