A Kinfolk Inspired Remodel Coming Soon in Los Feliz

Gordana Golubovic doesn’t claim to be an interior designer. Yet she’s often asked by friends to help pull their spaces together. This is because whether she’s working on a mid-century modern or a craftsman style home she has an innate understanding of what a space needs and knows every little detail matters.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Her current residence is a Spanish home located in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz. It has a Kinfolk inspired feel; a space where simplicity and modern meet. And the art of slow living can truly be enjoyed. High levels of natural light filter through original windows. And a chic and airy feeling is accomplished with the use of smooth, lightly colored, plastered walls throughout. These blend seamlessly with Danish soap finished wood floors. Even though I’ve staked claim to one of the bedrooms my favorite room in this home is the kitchen. There’s an-easiness here; a natural pull to gather around the table illuminated by the Golden Bell pendants designed by Aino and Alvar Aalto. Everything is perfectly positioned. Cutting boards rest on the limestone counters and Heath ceramic tableware lines the open shelving.



Whether you’re whipping together an impromptu dinner consisting of grilled string beans along side pan-seared lamb chops, the Viking fridge, stove, and all your cooking wares are right where you need them. And the wine fridge is always stocked with something dry and French from Lou’s Wine Shop. True to her need to live in a space that brings the outdoors in, the kitchen leads out to a tiled patio and also connects, via the formal dining room, to a yard with a pool.

And if you arrive just as the sun is going down you’ll catch the bright pink hues of those LA sunsets. At a base level a home provides shelter. At Gordana’s level a home remains true to "cultivating community, simplifying our lives and reclaiming time for what matters most." This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home measuring 2,762 square feet is not officially on the market yet but you can get more info and see it before anyone else does.

