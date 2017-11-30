Sliding Superia Sistema doors peel away to expose the main living space to a wraparound balcony. A pendant by Newline hangs above the dining room table. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
House of glass designed by local LA architect Ed Niles
Inside Case Study House #21 by architect Pierre Koenig
Case Study House #21 by architect Pierre Koenig hits the market in the Hollywood Hills
Architect W. Earl Wear was a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright's Organic Architecture.
A collection of six architectural homes in Los Feliz known as Habitat 6
Architect Ed Niles' first homes in the Hollywood Hills
Habitat 6 is a collection of six modern homes in Los Feliz delivering architectural details rarely seen at this price point.
The best thing in modern homes is coming soon in Los Feliz
Just 70 steps to a rewarding view that includes the Griffith Park Observatory and 2 of Frank Lloyd Wright 's homes
This is where Frances and Larry live. It's a Joseph Eichler modern where they enjoy walls of glass, an impeccable indoor-outdoor flow, and a private backyard.
The Hailey Residence is repeatedly on my Christmas list.
A home where bohemian and conservative ideals come together and collide. Architects Rudolph Schindler and Richard Neutra, then BFFs, lived with their families in the Schindler Chace House. Designed by Schindler, the dwelling is made up of two L shaped apartments containing open living spaces, a shared kitchen, individual art studios, and open-air porches (no formal bedrooms exist.) Communal living filled with decadent genius, flirtations, and jealousy lasted for 5 years. How long do you think you and your bestie would last living like this?
Michael decided to bring Palm Springs to his Los Angeles home.
Surrounded on all sides by a sweeping Canadian hayfield, the 23.2 House is an angular ode to rural life. Photo by Jason Schmidt.
Seeking more space and a connection with the city, an artist and a designer turn an old Toronto storefront in Dundas West into a home and studio. Photo by Naomi Finlay.
An interior glass courtyard anchors the central living areas—the dining room, foyer, living room, and kitchen all circulate a living tree. This was installed for natural light and to reinforce a connection between the indoors and outdoors.
The units don't even require foundations—simple ground screws from Krinner are enough to support them.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
Workstead wall-mounted lamps illuminate a photo from Cloud Series by Matthew Williams. The bench is by Hugh Acton. Photo by Matthew Williams.
One unusual fact about Dia:Beacon is that the galleries are lit almost entirely by natural light. As a result, the museum’s hours may vary seasonally. If you’re planning an upcoming visit, be sure to check Dia’s website for updates.
The architects worked closely with the clients to match the aesthetic of the vintage furniture they collect. The midcentury modern Danish chair, seen right, has been refurbished and reupholstered.
The best way to integrate different furniture styles is to treat “the space like a gallery and place objects according to their colors,” internationally acclaimed designer Jaime Hayon says. He cautions against using too much natural wood furniture in a space with wood floors: “You need contrast.” In his newly renovated home in Valencia, Spain, contrasting materials, small porcelain objects, and an occasional black form enliven a palette of light gray furniture. Photo by: Nienke Klunder
The interior of Grossman's home.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, the Portland-based studio whose work we profiled last week on Dwell.com, keeps track of ongoing design and remodeling projects via Instagram. Follow the studio in action at @jhinteriordesign.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Benjamin Moore’s Mustard Field paint adds a vibrant touch to another bathroom in the house.
Lucy chairs from Bend and an Eero Saarinen Tulip base outfitted with a custom top offer places to eat and sit in the kitchen. Porcelain tile lines the floor.
The kitchen features many built-in and hidden features. A Miele integrated refrigerator and freezer are sheathed with custom wood panels and Sub-Zero under-counter refrigerator drawers offer extra space for chilling food. Since the family cooks a lot, Fisher worked with them to incorporate specialty appliances including a Wolf Duel Fuel range, a Wolf deep fryer set into the countertop, a Miele wok burner and dishwasher, and a Panasonic microwave. A custom hood by Best keeps the space ventilated. Calcutta Gold marble adds a striking contrast to the Modulnova cabinetry and island units are from McDuffee Design. The faucet—which boasts an extra-strong spray—is by KWC.
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba carve a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, filling it with custom creations and their greatest hits. Photo by Francesco Bolis.
Lukáš Kordík’s kitchen centers around the blue cabinetry surrounding the sink, offering a vibrant punch in modernist fashion.
The front parlor is a visitor’s first hint of the mix of furniture Tina Seidenfaden Busck has assembled for her showroom the Apartment. A pouffe from Azucena is matched with an array of vintage pieces: a Beni Ourain rug from Morocco, a mirrored chest of drawers from France, and a Finn Juhl Poet sofa. The next room houses a vintage Tulip table and chairs by Eero Saarinen and a Tube Chandelier by Michael Anastassiades. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
A pair of interior architects with a years-in-the-making furniture collection recast an old Belgian factory as a playful family home.
The old wood floors throughout the open-plan space are painted a dark eggplant. The vintage PP19 armchair is by Hans J. Wegner for PP Møbler. The painting above it is by Ruben Toledo, a friend of Peter Fehrentz, the resident. A trio of Tom Dixon lights hangs over the Pirkka dining table, with bench seating by Ilmari Tapiovaara for Artek. The Berber rug is from Morocco, purchased from the Paris shop Caravane.
