A home where bohemian and conservative ideals come together and collide. Architects Rudolph Schindler and Richard Neutra, then BFFs, lived with their families in the Schindler Chace House. Designed by Schindler, the dwelling is made up of two L shaped apartments containing open living spaces, a shared kitchen, individual art studios, and open-air porches (no formal bedrooms exist.) Communal living filled with decadent genius, flirtations, and jealousy lasted for 5 years. How long do you think you and your bestie would last living like this?