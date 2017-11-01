A Hudson Valley Home's Renovation Is Guided by its Best Midcentury Feature

Originally designed by Roberta Thrun, one of the first women to graduate with a degree in architecture from Columbia University (and also the client's grandmother), this well-designed midcentury home built in 1962 always held a strong connection to its natural surroundings. When GRT Architects took on the renovation, they made sure to respect this element of the home, along with its strong and rational design. Guided by the desire to accentuate the home's founding elements, the design team made color and material choices based on Thrun's original selections.

Existing 102-foot-long beams were sanded down and treated with a natural wax finish, exposing unexpected details, such as the big hex bolts that join them together.

The interior of the airy home is defined by two monumental 102-foot-long, east-west beams that run the length of the house—carrying the main load of the roof and defining an east-west axis that's visible from the exterior and from every room. Smaller north-south rafters are expressed similarly, creating a feeling of expansive ceilings. Originally painted dark brown, the interiors were updated with a low-gloss black, while the ceilings were painted white. Only the primary beams that travel the length of the house were left with an exposed natural grain.



One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is covered with original terra-cotta tiles, which only required a cleaning.

The gray textured walls were created with a Belgian product called Mortex, which was originally developed for the swimming pool industry. Similar to a thin concrete, it creates a clean and handmade-looking surface texture. It was chosen to highlight the weight of the two fireplaces.



The home features silent radiant floor heating, a forward-thinking feature for the time.

Terra-cotta tiles cover the floor throughout the home, an original design element that helped influence the rest of the material choices in the renovation.

The dark woodwork blends in with the Hudson River views.



"We’re most proud of being asked what was original and what was added. The house itself is at the same time humble, honest, rational, and unexpected—and we strove to make our contributions in the same spirit." -Rustam Mehta, GRT Architects





A sunny nook in the living room.





Black was a natural choice when it came to updating an already existing wet bar. The brass shelf was laser-cut from a thick brass sheet, which includes a simple geometric pattern as a nod to a classic bar.

New spaces were designed to be integrated yet recognizable. In the kitchen, breakfast nook, library, and wet bar, colors and materials were updated to create a fresh yet subtle look.



The kitchen is the only room that received a slightly altered layout. Wood boards from demolished cabinets were reused to create new cabinet fronts, which are hung on brass piano hinges. The result is a mix of period-appropriate additions and new configurations with recycled parts.





Bedroom with a view.





The overhangs were originally designed to prevent direct sunlight from overheating the home through its significant southern exposure. This was a forward-thinking and environmentally responsible passive measure to keep everything cool, especially since the original windows were made with uninsulated glass.



The bunk bed structures are original, but were repainted and treated.





Graphic black-and-white cement tile was added in the renovation.

Looking south, the home itself recedes into the background. The architecture frames the views across the Hudson towards Manhattan's skyline and the Tappan Zee bridge.



The dark color of this space contributes to the beautiful Hudson views by creating a void in the foreground and highlighting the vistas.





The home naturally integrates into its surroundings, creating a connection with the seasons, the changing light, and incredible views.