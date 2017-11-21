A Hexagonal Midcentury Residence in Southern California Offered at $2.89M

Designed by former AIA president Roland Russell in 1961, the thoughtfully upgraded midcentury home at 1450 El Mirador Drive is on the market for $2,899,000. A hexagonal motif runs throughout the interior and exterior, giving shape to features ranging from the roof, to the cabinetry and tile work, to the pool.



The plan is organized around a central atrium, featuring a Japanese cedar, that floods the home with natural light and provides a connective space for lounging, reading, meditation, and entertaining. Upon entering, you encounter a spacious living room anchored by an original pewter fireplace and a custom brass wet bar. Continuous terrazzo flooring leads you to a dining room with custom cabinetry and an upscale kitchen equipped with Miele appliances. The island’s black granite countertop is extended by a hexagonal slab for additional seating.

The home’s master suite enjoys another private atrium, an attached bath, and a library or office space. The atrium boasts a deck and an outdoor tub, allowing the homeowner to indulge in a relaxing soak while peering at the treetops. Hand-painted tiles, a steam shower, cathedral ceilings, and heated flooring outfit the master bath.

Outside, the pool comes with a 10-person hot tub, underwater speakers, and a filtration system. A lawn lies adjacent for outdoor living, while an outdoor shower caps the experience.