Courtyards Maximize Sunlight in This Renovated Australian Abode

Courtyards Maximize Sunlight in This Renovated Australian Abode

Sliding panels of glass create a mesmerizing indoor/outdoor flow in this sleek addition.
Text by
Behind a traditional Federation facade lies the unexpected surprise of a modern, contemplative interior, thanks to a renovation from Coy Yiontis Architects in Prahran, Australia. While the team has restored the front of the home, they have also added a generous rear extension that hosts the main living areas. Let's take a tour.

A look at the restored front facade of the Federation home. The rear addition can't be seen from the street.

Throughout the revamp, charming historical details were kept intact.

The glass addition wraps a tiled courtyard with a slim lap pool. The addition is bordered on the other side with another landscaped courtyard.

The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.

In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.

For the finish palette, the architects have chosen travertine and timber, using the wood strategically to foster flow. Travertine lines the floor, counters, and kitchen island, while timber is used to define the ceiling, highlight feature walls, and encase cabinetry.

A built-in barbecue is just accessible on the other side of the dining room. The chairs are the Pianca ‘Esse’ from Meizai.

Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.

The view into the en-suite bathroom. The repeated use of travertine and timber creates consistency with the rest of the house.

In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.

The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.


Project Credits:

Architecture and Interior Design: Coy Yiontis Architects

Builder: Nuance Enterprises, Tony Scott

Structural Engineer: Webb Consult, Michael Webb

Landscape Design: Garden Designs, Renata Fairhall

Styling: Swee Design

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursAustralian Homes

