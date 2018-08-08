Courtyards Maximize Sunlight in This Renovated Australian Abode
Behind a traditional Federation facade lies the unexpected surprise of a modern, contemplative interior, thanks to a renovation from Coy Yiontis Architects in Prahran, Australia. While the team has restored the front of the home, they have also added a generous rear extension that hosts the main living areas. Let's take a tour.
Project Credits:
Architecture and Interior Design: Coy Yiontis Architects
Builder: Nuance Enterprises, Tony Scott
Structural Engineer: Webb Consult, Michael Webb
Landscape Design: Garden Designs, Renata Fairhall
Styling: Swee Design
