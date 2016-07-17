A Healthy Manhattan Eatery Plants a Pink Flag in Boston
After preparing 11 restaurant designs in-house, Dig Inn has switched up its recipe. ASH NYC, the hospitality firm behind Providence’s sophisticated Dean Hotel, was enlisted to manicure the farm-to-counter chain’s first non-Manhattan location in Boston’s Copley Square.
For diners who are familiar with Dig, ASH collaboratively closely with their client to create an atmosphere that feels like a natural evolution of their other spaces. The colors and materials are a gauzy mix, from the peach powder-coated steel stools and chairs to the brass light fixtures. Whitewashed brick walls, painted Lava White by Pure & Original Kalei, draw a straight line to the company’s New York roots.
At 3,000 square feet, it is Dig’s largest location yet, with space for patrons to eat indoors and out. Beginning today, the restaurant will provision Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood with seasonal, mindfully sourced meals, like baby bok choy salad and grilled Sockeye salmon, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.