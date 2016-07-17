A Healthy Manhattan Eatery Plants a Pink Flag in Boston

After preparing 11 restaurant designs in-house, Dig Inn has switched up its recipe. ASH NYC, the hospitality firm behind Providence’s sophisticated Dean Hotel, was enlisted to manicure the farm-to-counter chain’s first non-Manhattan location in Boston’s Copley Square.

The custom shelving at Dig Inn’s new Boston location is upcycled antique brass.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

For diners who are familiar with Dig, ASH collaboratively closely with their client to create an atmosphere that feels like a natural evolution of their other spaces. The colors and materials are a gauzy mix, from the peach powder-coated steel stools and chairs to the brass light fixtures. Whitewashed brick walls, painted Lava White by Pure & Original Kalei, draw a straight line to the company’s New York roots.



Most of the furniture is custom by ASH NYC. Surrounding the white oak and Carrara marble tables are chair-bench hybrids that ASH calls "Chenches".