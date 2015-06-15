A Gracious London Terrace House Is Reborn with Salvaged Materials

The renovation of this five-story terrace house in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood aimed to restore the building to its former grandeur. The staircase had been boxed in on the upper levels, so the entrance hall had lost its sense of soaring space.

Its occupants had initially lived in the downstairs two apartments, and eventually the upper part of the building. Today, it houses a family of five, as well as the owner’s office from which he runs a men’s apparel label, Dashing Tweeds.

Focusing on the building’s public areas, design firm Retrouvius extensively remodeled and opened up the entrance hall and living spaces, and installed a new staircase. The company specializes in salvaged materials and used them throughout this project—particularly the flooring, doors, and fittings—to keep the basic elements of the interior harmonious with the original architecture.