A Glimpse Into a Remodeled Midcentury Abode in Austin
Thanks to this snap taken by architectural photographer Andrea Calo, we now know of a 1950 A.D. Stenger-designed house that’s currently for sale in Austin, Texas. Available for $995,000, the three-bedroom, three-bath residence was remodeled by Chioco Design in 2012—which was inspired by the original Stenger architecture, but ended up becoming a completely new work of art.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Stenger was known for designing against the grain, and was not afraid to be different. It’s been said that he designed around 100 modernist homes in Austin, and made an astounding impact on the architectural history of the area. Take a look at a few more shots of the house after the remodel by local architect Jamie Chioco.
Find out more about this residence by visiting the listing here.
Also, make sure to follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration—and to be considered for our next Photo of the Week, post your photo on Instagram and use #dwellPOW.