A Glimpse Into a Remodeled Midcentury Abode in Austin

Thanks to this snap taken by architectural photographer Andrea Calo , we now know of a 1950 A.D. Stenger-designed house that’s currently for sale in Austin, Texas. Available for $995,000, the three-bedroom, three-bath residence was remodeled by Chioco Design in 2012—which was inspired by the original Stenger architecture, but ended up becoming a completely new work of art.

The flat-roof structure, which is constructed with metal siding and wood, is located at 1906 Airole Way in Austin, Texas.

Stenger was known for designing against the grain, and was not afraid to be different. It’s been said that he designed around 100 modernist homes in Austin, and made an astounding impact on the architectural history of the area. Take a look at a few more shots of the house after the remodel by local architect Jamie Chioco .

This photo that Calo took of the central living space is marked by tall ceilings, clerestory windows, and a cold-rolled steel fireplace.

The open layout is connected to private gardens with floor-to-ceiling glass.

The master suite was completely updated with Carrera marble, travertine, and handmade encaustic tile that references elements of Stenger’s original design.





Find out more about this residence by visiting the listing here.







