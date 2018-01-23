A Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Waterfront Masterpiece in Dallas Is Up For Auction

Located in Old Preston Hollow a neighborhood known for its large lots and revered as one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Dallas, Texas, the Vaughn House is an exceptionally designed property with a rich local history. Built in 1951, just as Dallas was starting to embrace the mid-century modern aesthetic, Grady Vaughn Jr., an oilman, commissioned architect Robert Goodwin, of Goodwin & Cavitt, to create a waterfront residence that would reflect his growing success—this stunning Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired property is the beautiful result.



Currently being offered for $5.5M, buyers will have the opportunity to bid on this home via a private, on-site auction on February 20th, 2018 at 2 pm by United Strategic Client Services and United Real Estate - Dallas, with a starting bid of $2.9M. Property previews will be held February 16,17, and 18 from 1 pm to 4 pm, or by appointment. The Vaughn House is currently on high alert on Preservation Dallas’ Endangered Places. Preservation Dallas has been a strong advocate of the property calling it "truly a Mid-Century Modern masterpiece in Dallas."