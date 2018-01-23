A Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Waterfront Masterpiece in Dallas Is Up For Auction
Located in Old Preston Hollow a neighborhood known for its large lots and revered as one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Dallas, Texas, the Vaughn House is an exceptionally designed property with a rich local history. Built in 1951, just as Dallas was starting to embrace the mid-century modern aesthetic, Grady Vaughn Jr., an oilman, commissioned architect Robert Goodwin, of Goodwin & Cavitt, to create a waterfront residence that would reflect his growing success—this stunning Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired property is the beautiful result.
Currently being offered for $5.5M, buyers will have the opportunity to bid on this home via a private, on-site auction on February 20th, 2018 at 2 pm by United Strategic Client Services and United Real Estate - Dallas, with a starting bid of $2.9M. Property previews will be held February 16,17, and 18 from 1 pm to 4 pm, or by appointment. The Vaughn House is currently on high alert on Preservation Dallas’ Endangered Places. Preservation Dallas has been a strong advocate of the property calling it "truly a Mid-Century Modern masterpiece in Dallas."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Set on an unusually lush wooded waterfront lot of 1.36+ acres, the six-bedroom, seven-bath (+two additional half baths) 9,510-square-foot property is strategically positioned on a select piece of real estate to maximize a waterfront view of a nearby pond. The home’s streamlined design holds true to the tenets of mid-century architecture by embracing its natural surroundings and fully integrating into it’s beautifully landscaped setting.
The entry consists of a wide foyer which opens dramatically into a large living area. The space is flooded with natural light thanks to a wall of glass sliding doors which open onto a patio that leads to an outdoor pool with a distinctly vintage vibe.
The open-plan create a seamless flow from room-to-room and enhance the bright and airy interiors. The first floor was built with entertaining in mind and features numerous high-end details that are true to the period in which the home was built, such as stunning terrazzo flooring, recessed lighting, and a low profile fireplace.
Exceptional attention was paid to the custom-designed details like custom moldings and recessed ceilings lights. High-quality materials have been used throughout the home.
A kitchen with an attached breakfast room is located separate from the main house, as during the time in which the home was built the meals were prepared by household help. The 1060-square-foot garage has storage space and a half bath and features garage doors made of rare pecky cypress.
The second level houses the bedrooms accessed via a grand staircase. The design of the home prioritizes privacy and features pocket doors throughout the property to ensure privacy to the bedroom quarters during entertaining.
No one knows for sure what led Grady Vaughn to select Robert Goodwin to design his new home back in 1951, but the collaboration yielded what might be the most significant example of mid-century residential architecture in Dallas.
5350 S Dentwood Dr, Dallas, TX 75220 is currently being offered at $5.5M A private, on-site auction will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 2 PM CT. The starting bid is $2.9M. Previews will be February 16, 17 & 18 from 1-4 PM or by appointment.
www.BidModern.com | 214-945-4556 | info@united-scs.com