A Historic Propeller Factory Is Converted Into a Gorgeous Home

Built in the 1800s, this former factory in Jersey City breathes new life as a chic, sophisticated residence.
The beautiful transformation has been completed by New York City architecture and interior design firm Fogarty Finger. After renovating and expanding the former factory space, the result is a stylish, modern home that gives a firm nod to its industrial past. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.
The property now has six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, two indoor kitchens, two outdoor kitchens, two indoor fireplaces, three outdoor fire pits, a wine cellar, an indoor infinity pool with a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam shower, and a even a motorized car lift that enables stacked parking for two cars.