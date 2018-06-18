Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Historic Propeller Factory Is Converted Into a Gorgeous Home
A Historic Propeller Factory Is Converted Into a Gorgeous Home

By Michele Koh Morollo
Built in the 1800s, this former factory in Jersey City breathes new life as a chic, sophisticated residence.

The beautiful transformation has been completed by New York City architecture and interior design firm Fogarty Finger. After renovating and expanding the former factory space, the result is a stylish, modern home that gives a firm nod to its industrial past. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.

The building’s historical façade was preserved and the the original company sign was retained.

A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet. 

The property now has six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, two indoor kitchens, two outdoor kitchens, two indoor fireplaces, three outdoor fire pits, a wine cellar, an indoor infinity pool with a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam shower, and a even a motorized car lift that enables stacked parking for two cars. 

To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade. 

On the cellar level is an interior courtyard and a sideyard.

This second-floor extension, which is clad in zinc, rises from the rear of the building.

The fully glazed master bedroom opens onto a large rooftop terrace that overlooks Jersey City's Paulus Hook neighborhood.

A white metal staircase leads up to the master bedroom. 

The main entrance to the house is located off the street through a vestibule that leads into the main living area, which includes the living, kitchen, and dining rooms. 

Outdoor spaces are incorporated into every level of the house.

The wine cellar, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and sauna have been located in the basement of the former factory.

Elements such as the wood joists, wood columns, concrete floors, and machinery from the original building were salvaged and incorporated into the living spaces of the new residence.  

Natural wood and stone finishings reference the historic language of the factory. 

Bleu de Savoie and Thassos marble and glass tiles complement the natural warmth of the polished concrete and white oak floor, as well as the Italian millwork.

 Project Credits: 

 Architecture: Fogarty Finger 

Structural engineering: Fruma Narov 

Landscape design: Turf Landscape Design Inc.

Interior design: Oor Design Build

