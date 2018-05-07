A 320-Square-Foot School Bus Becomes an Airy Abode For a Family of Five

It all started in February of 2016 when Ashley Trebitowski spotted an ad for a 1999 Bluebird school bus on Craigslist being sold in Ennis, Texas. Given the low asking price of $4,400, her husband, Brandon, hopped on a flight to check out the bus and drove it back to their home in New Mexico.

Inspired by friends who had already made the commitment to downsize, the Trebitowski family were eager to test out the minimalist lifestyle. So over the next few months, the couple overhauled the bus with a $30,000 DIY renovation and made the 320-square-foot interior a comfortable and efficient space for their family of five.

Before: