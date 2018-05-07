A 320-Square-Foot School Bus Becomes an Airy Abode For a Family of Five

After responding to an ad on Craigslist, a couple decide to embrace minimalism by converting an old bus into their new family home.
It all started in February of 2016 when Ashley Trebitowski spotted an ad for a 1999 Bluebird school bus on Craigslist being sold in Ennis, Texas. Given the low asking price of $4,400, her husband, Brandon, hopped on a flight to check out the bus and drove it back to their home in New Mexico.
Inspired by friends who had already made the commitment to downsize, the Trebitowski family were eager to test out the minimalist lifestyle. So over the next few months, the couple overhauled the bus with a $30,000 DIY renovation and made the 320-square-foot interior a comfortable and efficient space for their family of five.
Before:
"We really went over-the-top minimalist," Brandon states. "We sold, donated, or gave away every single possession we had except for what we could fit on that bus."
This included their 2,100-square-foot house, which they sold to embark on a five-month road trip, during which Brandon would work remotely while Ashley continued to home-school the kids.
When the family returned to New Mexico after their five-month trip, they remained so enamored of their new lifestyle that they decided to make the bus their full-time residence.
The entire experience has been an empowering adventure for the family. "Before this bus we knew nothing about building. We knew nothing about engines. We knew nothing about solar energy. We knew nothing about plumbing. We couldn’t imagine building our own home," the couple writes on their Instagram. "Yet, here we are—we learned we could and we DID!"
After:
