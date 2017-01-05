A Desert Oasis Awaits in a Historic District of Phoenix
A Desert Oasis Awaits in a Historic District of Phoenix

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

The husband and wife architectural team behind The Ranch Mine shared the "Sol" home with us, a new build project that they designed to both embrace and escape the sun and the city. Located in the Willo Historic District of Phoenix, Arizona, they describe it as a modern interpretation of the courtyard style of architecture that can be found throughout the Southwest. 

Photos by Jason Roehner  

The U-shape courtyard-style house has a cantilevered roof that forms a sheltered outdoor living area—which allows breezes to flow directly into the living room when the doors are open.&nbsp;

To keep up with The Ranch Mine, follow their profile, where you'll also see more photos from this project.

The wood beams and exposed brick from the exterior are reflected in the open living space, which also features a mix of natural surfaces and an exposed duct.&nbsp;

