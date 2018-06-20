Try Dwell+ For FREE
This A. Quincy Jones–Designed Midcentury Lists For $2.77M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

This A. Quincy Jones–Designed Midcentury Lists For $2.77M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
View 20 Photos
Featuring sweeping ocean and city views—and a cool midcentury sense of style—this historic home is now on the market.

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles, this historic property was originally designed in 1950 by A. Quincy Jones FAIA, and is one of the best surviving examples of the forward-looking Mutual Housing Association’s postwar experiment. 

Boasting both midcentury charm and striking city and ocean views all the way to Palos Verdes and Catalina, this three-bedroom, two-bath home is now being listed for $2,765,000. 

The elegant architecture of the home's classic midcentury profile features a low-slung roofline and an open floor plan. 

A central concrete wall serves as a divider between the kitchen and living room. 

The divider keeps the open plan feeling a little less open, yet still allows the natural light to pour into the living space. 

The kitchen opens to the dining area, where clerestory windows provide additional natural light. 

The updated kitchen maintains a midcentury feel. 

The dining area overlooks an outdoor patio. 

Here is a look at the open sense of space as viewed from the dining area. 

The interiors have a natural material palette of redwood and Douglas Fir siding, and also features cork flooring.  An original wood-burning fireplace has been kept intact to anchor the living room.  

Tall tongue-and-groove ceilings are supported by an exposed post-and-beam construction, with clerestory windows on both sides.

A nook off the living room provides a quiet spot for reading or watching television. 

One of the three bedrooms. 

The master suite is big, bright, and airy. 

The master also overlooks the backyard. 

A quiet corner for reading. 

Glass walls embrace the views, and the open plan flows freely through the tall doors that open wide to the patios and private gardens on all sides.

A detail of the outdoor space that sits directly outside the master suite. 

This is the patio that is sited outside the dining area. 

A built-in barbeque makes for easy entertaining. 

The lovely flow of the outdoor space encourages indoor/outdoor living and is a perfect complement to the interiors. 

Lovely lines and heaps of character make this midcentury property a true gem. 

12449 Deerbrook Lane is now being listed for $2,765,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, and William Baker of Deasy/Penner. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.


Just Visiting L.A.? Stay Here

  

Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample