This A. Quincy Jones–Designed Midcentury Lists For $2.77M

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles, this historic property was originally designed in 1950 by A. Quincy Jones FAIA, and is one of the best surviving examples of the forward-looking Mutual Housing Association’s postwar experiment.

Boasting both midcentury charm and striking city and ocean views all the way to Palos Verdes and Catalina, this three-bedroom, two-bath home is now being listed for $2,765,000.