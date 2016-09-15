A Collision of Art, Architecture, and Fashion in Marfa

Architecture student @christineevi captured a quiet moment in front of Prada Marfa, located 26 miles outside of Marfa, Texas. Built in 2005, the permanent sculpture was designed by Berlin-based artists Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset, and was realized by architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello. Made up of adobe bricks, plaster, MDF, and an aluminum frame, it continues to bring together art, architecture, and fashion in a desert area that has become known for its unique art culture.