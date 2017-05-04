A Chicago Renovation Taps Into its Attic to Almost Double its Square Footage
Mike Shively, principal of an eponymous architectural practice, is the owner of this three-story remodel in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago. By lowering the second story ceiling and making room for a livable attic, Shively almost doubled the home's size from 800 to 1,400 square feet. The building now accommodates a single-family rental unit below his own. "I knew the rules, and what conventions I wanted to break before I found this building," says Shively, adding "By the time I found the perfect building, I already had the sketch mapped out and just had to apply it to the particular conditions." The home's converted attic level not only fits two bedrooms but features a suspended catwalk that bridges the two. Wherever possible, Shivley looked to preserve or match original 1880s details, such as porcelain bulbs and building trim. Thus, what appears to be a traditional Chicago apartment from street level, manages to set itself apart with abundant natural light and multiple custom details.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.