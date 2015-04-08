A British Furniture Brand Built This Round Village in China
Next to its showroom in Gaoming, China, British furniture company Timothy Oulton erected a village of circular buildings to inspire and house its design staff. The conglomeration centers on the Dome Home, which contains a number of electrifying work areas under its semispherical wooden roof. The Dome Home is surrounded by seven two-story towers, known as Round Houses, that provide accommodations, including bedrooms, a laundry, and gym.
The village is united by environmentally-conscious commitments. The Round Houses and Dome Home were built in large part using reclaimed wood and brick. Moreover, the Dome Home was designed to meet the most stringent energy efficiency standards. This harmonious relationship with nature extends to the village’s layout, which includes meandering pathways for visitors to experience the peaceful man-made retreat.