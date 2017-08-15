View Photos
A 250-Year-Old Stone House in Israel With a Surprisingly Modern Interior
By Sarah Akkoush –
This historic home by Henkin Shavit Architecture is reimagined through a modern lens.
From the street, this 18th-century stone residence blends in inconspicuously with its neighbors in the old city of Safed in the north of Israel. Architects Henkin Irit and Shavit Zohar preserved the historic shell, while introducing contemporary elements to the interior including concrete, wood, steel, and glass. After navigating an arduous documentation process to move the project forward, the architects went to great lengths to preserve and embrace the rich history of the home, while pushing design boundaries on the interior.
