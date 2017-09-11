A 1960s Melbourne Warehouse Is Upcycled and Transformed Into an Energy-Efficient Family Home

Inspired by the spirit of upcycling, Zen Architects was able to retain and reuse as much of the existing 2,583-square-foot warehouse as possible while converting the structure into a contemporary, 6.1 star energy -rated family home.

In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.

Mezzanine-level rooms float within the original volume of the warehouse, while a new raised deck links the living areas to the courtyard—inserting a garden into the existing interior space and providing the home with a generous amount of light and heat during the winter months. The feeling of space and openness has been enhanced by carefully placed internal and external glazing, providing views in multiple directions. Cross-ventilation—a feature usually lacking in a traditional warehouse space—is achieved through automated high-level louvers.

The result is a warm and livable family home that can comfortably be enjoyed for years to come.