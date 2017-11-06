Soak In the Greatness of This Gorgeous Melbourne Addition

The goal of Dominic Pandolfini's renovation was clear. The architect, founder of Pandolfini Architects, and owner of this century-old home in the Port Melbourne neighborhood told est living: "We wanted a house that was simple, timeless, and hardwearing. Despite the constraints of a long narrow site, we wanted to create some generous spaces that had a sense of drama." Pandolfini did just that by leaving the front facade as is, then collaborating with contractor Duo Built to insert a two-story, rear addition that deftly combines steel, concrete, and oak.



This starts with a custom staircase, its railing and supports fabricated on-site with steel plate. In the adjacent shared living areas, the wood tread of the stairs cedes to a concrete floor with hydronic heating. The steel plate is then echoed again in the full-height, steel windows and doors that cap both ends of the space. It appears again at the reveal in the room's ceiling, where the black zinc exterior cladding can be glimpsed.



Generous bespoke oak cabinetry was installed throughout, lining passageways, the shared living areas, and repeated in bedrooms, to deliver plenty of storage for the family and unite the concrete and steel elements.

