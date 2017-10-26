View Photos
9 Modern Designs That Were Born in the USA
By Heather Corcoran –
From small workshops to home studios, we herald a group of American makers.
In today’s globalized market, it’s easier than ever to digitally shop the world. That’s why it’s important to take the time to look locally and celebrate the craftspeople working hard to ensure that a "Made in the USA" designation is still a sign of quality.
From the Sun Belt to the Snowbelt, a few of our favorite designers are throwing clay, building furniture, and reviving textile traditions like weaving and quilting. Together, these creatives represent a new wave of homegrown design: one that celebrates our country’s history of handmade objects, honest materials, and hard work.