9 Beautiful Bathtubs

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

This bathroom broke the internet last year. The art deco clawfoot bathtub oozes Hollywood glamour. Painted matte black on the outside, reglazed on the inside and outfitted with gold hardware, this beauty is truly one of a kind. Add scalloped concrete tile floors, a sheepskin stool and some beautiful artwork…and you’ve got a room that boasts a hundred million likes.

What could be more magical than a living wall of mint, lavender and lush greens as a backdrop to your bathtub? This elegant freestanding tub is the perfect place to indulge the fresh scents and calming wonders of mother nature.

Partially submerged and large enough for two, this tub is a study of modern minimalism. In the words of the designer, "Simple geometric volumes, clean lines, top quality materials and small details work together to create a unified space that carries a powerful yet humble sensation." Amen.

Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute

We love the clean lines of this rectangular tub, juxtaposed with soft neutral hues. We’re also big fans of placing vintage Persian runners in the loo. Bathrooms are one of the busiest rooms in the home, and the lived-in look of these rugs works well in high traffic areas. P.S. This tub can be all yours: Just book The Parachute Hotel for a stay!

Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute

Subway tile is so in – but have you seen a look like this? All-white, floor-to-ceiling, shower-tub combo with an inset mirror for the win, whew! And, yes, this tub looks great with our Waffle Robe.

Source: Nicki Sebastian/Rip and Tan

Washing in a deep hinoki wood bath has long been a tradition in Japanese culture. Using boat-building techniques, craftsmen are capitalizing on this trend and making solid wood bathtubs for the home. Natural beauty never looked so good.

Source: Sarah Elliott/Rip and Tan

Let a breathtaking view be the hero in your bathroom. Use natural materials, neutral hues and straightforward design to achieve true zen in the tub. We’re relaxed just looking at Coqui Coqui’s beachfront.

Source: The Apartment by The Line

This free-standing, round Lacava soaking tub at The Apartment by The Line is arguably the most Instagrammed bathtub in Los Angeles. Its big bowl shape is begging for a bubble bath (and champagne, please).

Source: Justina Blakeney