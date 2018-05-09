From Drab to Dreamy: 8 Ways to Upgrade Your Workspace
Most of us spend the majority of our time outside the home in our office, so why not sprinkle a little design dust to transform a ho-hum workstation into a place that inspires contentment and creativity? Here are eight ways to turn your cubby into a warm, welcoming oasis that helps you get your work done while reflecting your personal style.
1. Add a Dash of Color
Though most offices tend to favor staff cubicles with a gray or neutral color scheme, you can break away from this monotony by bringing vibrant colors into your own personal work zone. You can do so with hued desk screens or panels, or by adding funky, decorative tapes to personalize your space with your favorite colors.
2. Include Textural Accents
To combat a sterile office, introduce warm, personalized accents into your workstation, focusing on textiles to create visual interest and depth. Add rugs with pleasing prints, throw a woven blanket over your desk chair, or even hang a wall weaving by your screen.
3. Decorate With Personalized Accents
An effective way to make your office feel more like home is to bring in souvenirs and trinkets, whether it be knick-knacks, framed photos, artwork, floral arrangements, toys, stress-relieving lotions—what have you. If you have shelves, create a vignette out of your office accessories to keep everything in view and within reach.
4. Hang an Inspiration Board
Adding an inspiration or mood board to your workstation is a great way to stay focused and engaged in what you do. Hang a fabric or cork notice board on your wall, and use it to display photos of your loved ones and friends, or as a repository for sketches and ideas. Alternatively, dedicate it to a specific work project by posting images, quotes, and other media that helps articulate your idea.
5. Surround Yourself With Greenery
Add a few potted plants to your cubicle, or place a bonsai or terrarium on your desk. Plants not only change the scene in your work zone, but they'll also provide you with a wee bit more oxygen when they photosynthesize.
6. Pick a Powerful Lamp
Table lamps are a great way to create a signature look for your cubicle. From industrial-style Anglepoise lamps that can be adjusted to provide focused light, to sleek pieces with slim profiles, the right table lamp can help you create a distinctive look while catering to your needs.
7. Upgrade Your Waste Basket
Just because a product is utilitarian doesn't mean it has to be boring as well. A stylish, statement waste bin brings a touch of personality into your cubicle. Interesting choices include the award-winning Bin Bin Waste Paper basket from Essey that has a surface that resembles crumbled paper.
8. Use Playful Stationery
Another quick and easy way to jazz up your cubicle is to incorporate chic desk organizers and stationery. These accessories will keep your desk looking neat and free of clutter while encouraging you to jot down notes.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample