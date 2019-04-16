8 Essential Landscape Design and Gardening Books
By Kelsey Keith
We combed the latest publishing catalogs for a selection of tomes that illuminate all things green, from macro (land art) to micro (indoor planters).

Paradise Planned: The Garden Suburb and the Modern City, by Robert A.M. Stern, David Fishman, Jacob Tilove (The Monacelli Press, December 2013)

Landscape Architecture: An Introduction, by Robert Holden and Jamie Liversedge (Laurence King, February 2014)

What’s Out There: The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley (The Cultural Landscape Foundation, 2013)

Natural Architecture Now: New Projects from Outside the Boundaries of Design, by Francesca Tatarella (Princeton Architectural Press, April 2014)

Hellstrip Gardening: Create a Paradise Between the Sidewalk and the Curb, by Evelyn J. Hadden (Timber Press, May 2014)

The Urban Gardener, by Matt James (Octopus Books, May 2014)

The Rooftop Beekeeper: A Scrappy Guide to Keeping Urban Honey Bees, by Megan Paska (Chronicle Books, February 2014)

The Plant Recipe Book: 100 Arrangements for Any Home in Any Season, by Baylor Chapman (Artisan Books, April 2014)