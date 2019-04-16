8 Essential Landscape Design and Gardening Books

Paradise Planned: The Garden Suburb and the Modern City , by Robert A.M. Stern, David Fishman, Jacob Tilove (The Monacelli Press, December 2013)

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Landscape Architecture: An Introduction, by Robert Holden and Jamie Liversedge (Laurence King, February 2014)

What’s Out There: The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley (The Cultural Landscape Foundation, 2013)

Natural Architecture Now: New Projects from Outside the Boundaries of Design, by Francesca Tatarella (Princeton Architectural Press, April 2014)

Hellstrip Gardening: Create a Paradise Between the Sidewalk and the Curb, by Evelyn J. Hadden (Timber Press, May 2014)

The Urban Gardener, by Matt James (Octopus Books, May 2014)

The Rooftop Beekeeper: A Scrappy Guide to Keeping Urban Honey Bees, by Megan Paska (Chronicle Books, February 2014)

The Plant Recipe Book: 100 Arrangements for Any Home in Any Season, by Baylor Chapman (Artisan Books, April 2014)