8 Distinct Ways of Living in Japan
By Matthew Keeshin –
Size doesn't matter when these homes push the conventions of building and living in Japan.
From narrow lots to bold and angular forms, no two homes are alike in this collection of Japanese homes. These residences certainly push the boundaries in both form and function. While practicality is essential, the homes are expressive and each display their own personality. So whether you're daydreaming or considering some new ideas to spruce up your place, it's hard not to be inspired by the various styles from neighborhoods around Japan.
