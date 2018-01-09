725 Square Feet and Loads of Modern Gems

This apartment in New York's West Village was refined by Reddymade Design for a couple based in Los Angeles. Located in a 1910 building that had been converted to a co-op in the late 1980s, the apartment is a compact 725 square feet. The couple, an artist and a talent manager, live in a midcentury house on the West Coast, but maintain a second home in Manhattan. "They wanted us to make the apartment not just a pied-à-terre, but a home," principal Suchi Reddy says.

"The clients' love for midcentury design, as well as their art collection, were major generators of the design concept," Reddy says. "Our approach became a careful selection and curation of one-of-a-kind pieces that we juxtaposed with their art." The couple's collection includes works by Cecily Brown and Dana Louise Kirkpatrick, among others.