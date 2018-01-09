725 Square Feet and Loads of Modern Gems
725 Square Feet and Loads of Modern Gems

By Allie Weiss and Dwell / Photos by Ball & Albanese
This compact New York City apartment is chock-full of vintage highlights.

This apartment in New York's West Village was refined by Reddymade Design for a couple based in Los Angeles. Located in a 1910 building that had been converted to a co-op in the late 1980s, the apartment is a compact 725 square feet. The couple, an artist and a talent manager, live in a midcentury house on the West Coast, but maintain a second home in Manhattan. "They wanted us to make the apartment not just a pied-à-terre, but a home," principal Suchi Reddy says.

"The clients' love for midcentury design, as well as their art collection, were major generators of the design concept," Reddy says. "Our approach became a careful selection and curation of one-of-a-kind pieces that we juxtaposed with their art." The couple's collection includes works by Cecily Brown and Dana Louise Kirkpatrick, among others.

"Our love for Japanese design, and respect for it as a precursor to the midcentury aesthetic, came into the design of the radiator covers," architect and designer Suchi Reddy says. In the living room, a sofa by esteemed midcentury designer Milo Baughman joins a Bambi lounge chair by Norwegian designers Rolf Rastad and Adolf Relling. The pendant light is the Mori Leaf model from Rich Brilliant Willing. Architect Matthew Viederman designed new finishes for the floors, bathrooms, and kitchen. Reddy's team spearheaded the furniture selection as well as the millwork at the radiators.

The dining set was designed by midcentury Danish deisgner Hans Olsen. It's illuminated by a duo of Mori Gourd pendants, also by Rich Brilliant Willing.

A significant art piece by Dana Louise Kirkpatrick and Bernie Taupin anchors the living room.

In the office, a 1950s desk by Paul McCobb is complemented by an Eames chair and the Boi desk lamp by David Weeks Studio. The lighted mirror is a piece called "Through the Looking Glass" by Earl Reiback.

The Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines the bedroom, which also features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.

The chair, by Danish designer Arne Hovmand-Olsen, was purchased through Wright. The dresser was sourced from Chairish.

