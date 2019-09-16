7 Ways to Child-Proof Your Home Without Forgoing Style

Preparing for the arrival of a baby is one of the most exciting times in a person's life. Yet for some—especially first-time parents—this unknown chapter can also be stressful, nerve-racking, and overwhelming. But don't worry; when it comes to home decorating, we've got you covered.
Keeping your growing family in mind, we've rounded up seven ways to create a safe, stylish, child-friendly environment. More so, you can rest assured that these tips will last far beyond the tumultuous toddler years.
1. Invest in Cordless Blinds
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, dangling cords from blinds are one of the top dangers for babies and toddlers. To remove the risk of cord-related accidents, invest in cordless blinds, such as these from Hunter Douglas. Thanks to PowerView Motorization technology, you can control light penetration with a smart, battery-operated wand control system, and can keep your nursery well shaded in the heat of the day.
Let's face it—crayons and greasy little fingers never bode well for walls, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to light colors like taupe or cream. Repaint your walls with an eggshell or satin finish, which cleans up much better than paint with a flat finish.
3. Swap Out Your Coffee Table For an Ottoman
Because sharp corners of coffee tables can be hazardous with high-energy tots running around, make the switch to a soft-edged ottoman. For instance, a great option is the upholstered Obi Ottoman from Lumifer, which features a tray that allows the piece to double as a table.
4. Secure Bookshelves to Walls
To prevent bookshelves from toppling and injuring a child, make sure to secure these units with bolts to your walls. This is a small and simple change that won't even be visible, but it is guaranteed to make you feel much more relaxed when you see your kids reaching for higher-placed items.
5. Choose Decor That Can Double as Toys
If you own glass vases or expensive crystals, make sure to place them on higher shelves so they are out of reach. You can then accessorize lower shelves and consoles with playful items, such as cool wooden tools. Not only will your kids find these gadgets entertaining, but they can also add pops of color and quirky touches to any space.
6. Opt For Flameless Candles
Although a lot of us tend to think a romantic evening isn't complete without candles, these can certainly be a problem with little ones running around. Thankfully, you can still enjoy the beloved calming glow with faux flameless candles. This option will save on replacement costs and also offer a higher level of safety for your children.
7. Consider Acrylic or Borosilicate Glassware
There's nothing like a full glass of wine after a long, tiring day. Yet, to avoid the possibility of broken glass hitting the floors, swap out your delicate glassware for shatter-safe acrylic or borosilicate options.
Shop Kid-Proof Essentials Blu Dot Quotto Ottoman
Big, soft and ready to be put to use. This French seamed factotum is bursting with multi-purpose opportunity for the living room, play room, office or reception spaces.
Behr Paint – Polar Bear
Durable finish, resists dirt & grime Eggshell sheen best for kids’ rooms, hallways & family rooms Seals both uncoated and previously painted surfaces Photo courtesy of Home Depot...
Sterno Home Flameless Wax Candles with Remote
Flicker without fear. Meet the most realistic flameless candles you've ever seen. We’re so into these real-wax versions with a moving wick on top—just like the real thing.
