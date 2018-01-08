View Photos
7 Peaked Structures With Pyramid-Inspired Roofs
By Michele Koh Morollo
There's something undeniably mystical about pyramids and prisms, and architects the world over have used the enigmatic form in their works.
The most common roof shapes include gable, hipped, mansard, flat, and shed, but the pyramid has also influenced a number of architects who have adapted its geometry in some of their homes and buildings.
The result is both dramatic and functional, as often these roofs encourage light and views into the building. Here are seven pyramidal structures that get straight to the point.
House on Prickly Mountain
