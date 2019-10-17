Top 7 Resources For Standout Removable Wallpaper

Some might say removable wallpaper is one of the best inventions since sliced bread. Whether or not you agree, there is no denying it can be the perfect solution for renters, experimenters, and DIY lovers who are not quite ready—or able—to fully commit to wallpaper. If you're itching to transform your space, the following design-forward companies are eager to assist. With a wide range of colorful prints, patterns, and textures, your home can have a fresh new look in minutes. 1. Hygge & West

One of Justina Blakeney's design for Hygge & West Cosmic Desert Tiles in black.

With stylish modern prints by designers Justina Blakeney, Julia Rothman, Oh Joy!, Emily Isabella, Laundry Studio, and Lina Rennell, Hygge & West offers a great selection of removable wallpaper tiles, which are all use a low-tack wall adhesive backing on fabric. The tiles are available in two sizes (24"x 24" or 24"x 32") and cost between $54 to $58 for a set of two, depending on your selection. If you're unsure about which design to choose, you can purchase a 6"x 6" sample for $5. 2. Chasing Paper

Marlow, the print shown here, was created for a special Martha Stewart Weddings project.

Chasing Paper offers a large variety of modern graphic prints and edgy patterns, along with sophisticated floral and fun designs for kids. Although the peel-and-stick fabric wallpaper is easily moveable, the adhesive backing can last for several years. Prices run $40 for a 2' x 4' panel, and you can also purchase a 9"x 12"samples for $5. 3. Walls Need Love

This Geo Blue design was created by Elisabeth Fredricksson.

Designed by a selection of artists and designers, Walls Need Love offers peel-and-stick removable wallpaper in an array of vibrant, edgy, and contemporary options. Made from woven polyester, the premium self-adhesive paper is acclaimed for "sticking smooth and removing clean," and is "guaranteed to re-stick up to 99 times." Prices range from $38 for a 20"x 60" panel to $58 for a 20"x 120" panel. Samples run $9.95 for a set of four different 5"x 5" designs. 4. BLIK

The NCC Pink Mountain Wall Panels have been designed by the London-based visual design agency Neasden Control Centre.

BLIK specializes in artistic geometric, hand-drawn styles. Including designs by artists such as Keith Haring, Kirath Ghundoo, Kidrobot, and the London-based visual design agency Neasden Control Centre. The tiles are printed on eco-friendly fabrics that are self-adhesive and can be easily repositioned. Prices range from $12 for two 12"x 24" tiles to $50 for two 24"x 48" tiles. 5. West Elm

Here is a look at the Wilshire Mural Removable Wallpaper in Bisque.

West Elm excels in a variety of removable wallpapers that can add rich textures to any walls—think elegant marbles, colored cork, trompe l'oeil wood prints, or industrial-inspired polished concretes. Prices vary but the mural set shown above is comprised of three individual panels measuring 40"w x 9'h each to cover a wall space of 10'w x 9'h for $360. The can be removed for up to two years. However, once removed, the panels cannot be reused. 6. WallCandy Arts

The French Bull Cityscape removable wallpaper is also BPA and phthalate-free.

The playful designs from WallCandy Arts are perfect for children's rooms and whimsically-designed interiors. Prices run $296 for a full kit of four rolls, which totals 10.44 yards, with designs repeating every 26 inches. The peel-and-stick rolls are removable and reusable, and can be returned within 14 days. 7. Wallternatives

Wallternatives products do not contain PVC, phthalates, glycol-ether, or formaldehyde. They are environmentally friendly and also bio-degradable.