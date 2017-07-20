7 Modern Japanese Hotels That Will Help You Find Your Zen

For people who follow this way of life, the essence of Zen is equanimity, harmony, calmness, and freedom from excess and illusion. Unsurprisingly, the interiors of Japanese homes are often created to evoke such qualities.



Because of their minimalist aesthetics, Japanese Zen-inspired interiors have a timeless beauty, and usually include decor that follows a basic color palette of light and soft earth tones.

The furniture used has clean lines and sharp angles, and many of them are finished with unvarnished cedar wood.

If you’ll be traveling to Japan any time soon, consider staying at one of these modern Zen-inspired hotels and soak up some peace and serenity.

Location: Iseshima, Japan