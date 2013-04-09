1. The Juuyo pendant lamp is Lorenza Bozzoli's first project for Moooi, the Dutch company co-founded by Marcel Wanders. Bozzoli says her sensibility is a match: "I really enjoy it; my work is also ironic but beautifully made [like Moooi]. I'm really proud to work for the company. I don't work for commission; I work for myself. And if they like the idea than we work together."

7 Facts About Moooi Designer Lorenza Bozzoli—While we're scouting news and furniture this week in Milan, we had the chance to chat with Italian-based designer Lorenza about what it's like working for one of the major contemporary manufacturers (in this case, Moooi) and what it's like living in Milan during the off-fair-season.

2. For Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2013, Moooi has rented out 18,000 square feet of exhibition space in Zona Tortona. For its theme, Unexpected Welcome, they paired furniture and lighting by Bozzoli (as well as Neri & Hu, Studio Job, Nika Zupanc, and more) in living room vignettes accented by featureless mannequins and oversized portrait photography by Edwin Olaf. 3. "This [lighting] concept is influenced by the Eastern world, and the idea of the geisha," says Bozzoli of Juuyo (below). "They had a beautiful aesthetic and were also very independent. So this mixes the tattoos, the peach flowers, the geisha—it's subversive, but it's my "Pop" idea of Japan."