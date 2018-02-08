8 Berlin Apartments to Book That Rival the City's Level of Cool
Since the reunification of Germany in 1989, Berlin has been brimming with creativity and energy, earning it a reputation as "the New York of Europe." Berlin's local design scene is ever evolving, making it the ideal travel destination to visit again and again. To jumpstart your search for accommodations, here are eight chic vacation rentals to stay in as you explore the sights and sounds of Berlin.
1. Eastern Charm in the City Center
Available on the home exchange website Love Home Swap, you can trade your home for this newly renovated, centrally located, two-bedroom loft that features Southeast Asian-inspired decor and art. Rentals are also possible, though Love Home Swap members get first dibs with exchanges. | Book Now
2. Minimalist Apartment With Industrial Cool
This white, minimalist apartment near the main Hauptbahnhof railway station and Tiergarten park in the city center has concrete interiors, a stainless-steel kitchen, and fiberboard floors that give the space a cool, industrial vibe. | Book Now
3. Old Meets News in This Inner City Pad
Also available via home exchange, this 936-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, herringbone parquet floors, and restored French doors, and is furnished with a mix of vintage and contemporary designer furniture. | Book Now
4. Stucco Ceilings and Park Views
Located in the artsy Kreuzberg area, near the river Spree and Lankwehr canal, this cozy, one-bedroom apartment with stucco ceilings has a spacious bedroom with a king-sized bed, and vintage and midcentury furniture that the owners collected on their travels. | Book Now
5. A Peaceful Modern Home With Rustic Charm
Average price: $111 per night
This 882-square-foot apartment has high ceilings, old wooden floors, and access to a small garden. The cozy, inviting space is outfitted with eco-friendly features. | Book Now
6. Pretty in Pink
Average price: $93 per night
Boldly designed with bright pink walls, wallpaper, cushions, and throws, this tiny, 335-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in Kollwitz Patz sleeps up to three guests, and is an daring choice for a pastel-hued getaway. | Book Now
7. Small Blue Beauty
Average price: $84 per night
Another compact apartment that’s tastefully dominated by a single color, this serene one-bedroom apartment at the intersection of Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg has high quality fit-outs and is ideal for couples or solo travelers. | Book Now
8. Lavender Corner
Average price: $2,283
Just around the corner from the restaurants of Leonhardtstrasse and the specialty shops of Wilmersdorfer Strasse and Kantstrasse, this bright apartment has wooden floors, a large kitchen, a dining table for six, a master bedroom with a French balcony, and a comfy reading corner with a lavender armchair, shag carpet, and cushion. | Book Now