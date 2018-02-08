8 Berlin Apartments to Book That Rival the City's Level of Cool

Since the reunification of Germany in 1989, Berlin has been brimming with creativity and energy, earning it a reputation as "the New York of Europe." Berlin's local design scene is ever evolving, making it the ideal travel destination to visit again and again. To jumpstart your search for accommodations, here are eight chic vacation rentals to stay in as you explore the sights and sounds of Berlin.

Available on the home exchange website Love Home Swap, you can trade your home for this newly renovated, centrally located, two-bedroom loft that features Southeast Asian-inspired decor and art. Rentals are also possible, though Love Home Swap members get first dibs with exchanges. | Book Now