5-in-1 Room Dwelling by Matsuyama Architects and Associates

5-in-1 Room Dwelling is a minimal residence located in Fukuoka, Japan, designed by Matsuyama Architects and Associates.
The roof of the building slopes in alignment with the sloping typography of the surrounding environment. The slope provides multiple half-levels that separate the space into the five smaller living areas. The staircase appears as a long hallway that provides landing points for each half-level. The uppermost level has visual transparency of the entire space below it, with the bedroom situated on the ground floor.
