5 Great Rooms from New Dutch Apartment Huys in New York City
The Dutch are back in Manhattan. It's been a few centuries since the boom of New Amsterdam, but thanks to Piet Boon and a team of designer compatriots from The Netherlands, New York City apartment hunters will have the chance to buy into the rigorous-yet-whimsical aesthetic. Huys is located at 404 Park Avenue South and is set to open in May 2014.
Boon, who collaborates with Karin Meyn at Piet Boon Studios, developed the interior architecture, room layouts, fixtures, and finishes for the 58-apartment building, as well as the styling of a two-bedroom model unit in 6C. Joining him are Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf, Dutch property developers Kroonenberg Groep, and Sciame, the New York-based construction company. Click through our slideshow for a sneak peek at the interiors of Huys and a taste of Boon's craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of natural light.