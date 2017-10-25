5 Amazing Experiential Gifts, from Zola

So we decided to take the relationship to the next level and invite them back to our place. Things moved quickly and Zola moved in to The Parachute Hotel, hosting a two-week pop up recently. The Zola Townhouse enables couples to browse and discover home goods IRL, and some of our favorite brands were there, including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Ferm Living, Casafina, Nuloom and Vitamix.

However, a bunch of Zola’s best gifts are actually experiential (and can’t really be showcased in a pop up). So we decided to give shout-outs to the amazing gifts that couples can LIVE. Here are our picks… 1. Monthly Massage Subscription

You may want to register twice for this one and make it a monthly couples massage; Source: Zola

You poor, harried marrieds! Indulge in a year of pampering with a monthly massage subscription. A pro will come to your house with a massage table and everything – so you don’t even have to venture out of wedded bliss and into public. Zeel Monthly Massage, 1 Year Subscription 2. Sailing Charter

Head out to sea with your love and most fun – I mean closest – friends; Source: Zola

If you live in Los Angeles, say ahoy to a sailing trip from Cloud 9 Living. Whether you and your five friends want to steer or just sunbathe, a sailing excursion will make you feel richer than you are. An experienced crew member comes along to teach you as much – or as little – as you want to learn on the high seas.For those outside SoCal, simply visit the location-specific experiential gifts on Zola to find similar excursions offered in your region. Cloud 9 Living Sailing Charter for 6

3. Stumptown – Roaster’s Pick Coffee Subscription

The key to a happy marriage: Being caffeinated; Source: Stumptown

For coffee lovers, there is no better wedding gift than a Stumptown subscription. We’re not saying it’s a reason to get married, but it sure is close. What’s better than waking up to a fresh brew with your boo?Every two weeks, Stumptown will send you a new, 12-ounce bag of single origin, small batch coffee. What kind? Well, that part is a surprise. See? Marriage can be exciting! Stumptown – Roaster’s Pick Coffee Subscription

4. Soul Cycle Class Pack

Don’t let the workouts stop just because the wedding is over; Source: SoulCycle

There are two kinds of people in the world: The ones who are madly in love with SoulCycle and the ones who haven’t tried it yet. Trust us, it’s really that life-changing! Remember you only get married once, but your butt is forever. SoulCycle Class Pack 5. A Night at The Parachute Hotel

Honeymoon round two in Venice; Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute