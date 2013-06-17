40 Years in the Making: Mural by Milton Glaser
By Kelsey Keith –
For the first time since 1975, designer Milton Glaser's graphic, Pop-colored mural encircling the base of the Minton-Capehart Federal Building in Indianapolis has been restored. Documentary filmmaker Mark Williams, along with the U.S. General Services Administration, put together this 14-minute documentary on Color Fuses, which makes its debut right here on Dwell.com. Glaser tells us, "It's an interesting project, 40 years in the making. I was commissioned to design a mural—one of the largest murals in the United States—which couldn't be achieved according to my vision when I started it. But in 2012, under a government grant* as part of Obama's stimulus plan, its restoration was completed and the work was realized for the first time."
*Funding was made possible through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)'s Fine Arts Program with funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), which was a part the Obama stimulus plan.
